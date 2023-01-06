Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $15.92 million and $231,207.51 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,910,696 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

