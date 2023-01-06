Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,810.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,810 ($45.90) and last traded at GBX 3,675 ($44.28), with a volume of 8942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,405 ($41.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Goodwin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £282.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,014.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,219.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,900.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03.

Goodwin Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodwin

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

In other Goodwin news, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 4,971 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,185 ($38.37), for a total value of £158,326.35 ($190,754.64).

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

