Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,511.07 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $156,497.77 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,511.07 or 0.14965940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002937 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00446010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.01764565 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,108.84 or 0.30470959 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars.
