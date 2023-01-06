Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading Down 4.2%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 2,329 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRNNF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($11.91) to €9.10 ($9.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($14.89) to €11.75 ($12.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.21) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

