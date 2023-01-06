Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 918% from the average session volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

