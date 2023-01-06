GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,450 ($17.47) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

