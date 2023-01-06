Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 9,574 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Guild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $625.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.12 million. Guild had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.08%. Analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guild by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Guild by 837.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.