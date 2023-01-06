GXChain Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $388.65 million and approximately $247.53 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007479 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

