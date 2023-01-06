Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. 139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.