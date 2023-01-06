Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €85.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($145.74) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($88.30) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($135.11) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €138.54 ($147.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.76. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($213.84).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

