Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

HAYW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hayward by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

