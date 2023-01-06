H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.66

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 1687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $102,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

