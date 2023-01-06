Head to Head Survey: ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MCX Technologies and ImageWare Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $750,000.00 0.68 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.20 $9.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ImageWare Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MCX Technologies and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -188.34% -147.67% -110.33% ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats MCX Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

