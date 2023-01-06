Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.