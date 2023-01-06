Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NIKE by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

