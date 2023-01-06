Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 6,490 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $207.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $265.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

