Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $306.78 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.