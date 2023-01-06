Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.29 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00024274 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.29 million and approximately $298,565.93 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08815975 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $287,177.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

