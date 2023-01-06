High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

