Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $95,158.06 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

