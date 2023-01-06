Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $587,635.23 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,244. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

