Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Trading Up 3%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.96 and last traded at C$33.96. Approximately 2,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.04.

About Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

