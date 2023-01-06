HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 725 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.73) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.10) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.05) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.40) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 682 ($8.22).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 565.30 ($6.81) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 494.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.90. The company has a market cap of £112.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.71. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 568.40 ($6.85).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($230,987.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

