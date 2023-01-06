Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($61.49) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSS opened at €58.00 ($61.70) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €59.12 ($62.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

