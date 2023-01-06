Humanscape Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.39 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $21.14 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00445835 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.01785388 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,108.84 or 0.30459027 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.