Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading Up 5.4%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.23 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 76.40 ($0.92). Approximately 140,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 197,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.87).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hyve Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.41. The company has a market capitalization of £222.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

