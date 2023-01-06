Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,139,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

