ICON (ICX) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $143.18 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,266,460 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

