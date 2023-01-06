Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.76

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.92. Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 5,905 shares trading hands.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

