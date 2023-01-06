Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.04. 6,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,268. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $248.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.