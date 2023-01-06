IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 41,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

IMIAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,655 ($19.94) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered IMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

