Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Steven H. Stein Sells 28,399 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of INCY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.87. 2,778,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $84.86.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
