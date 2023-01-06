Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Steven H. Stein Sells 28,399 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.87. 2,778,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

