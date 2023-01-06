Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 439,808 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

