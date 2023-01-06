Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April accounts for approximately 0.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 18.85% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 6.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $6,944,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 711.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 4,381.9% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 882,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 862,539 shares during the period.

Shares of IAPR opened at $23.99 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

