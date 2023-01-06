Insider Buying: UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Buys £9,203.04 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) insider Alison Hill purchased 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,203.04 ($11,088.00).

UIL Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:UTL opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £132.05 million and a P/E ratio of 425.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.66. UIL Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 144 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.13).

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.