Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells 448 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AutoZone Stock Performance
AutoZone stock traded up $70.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,486.64. 150,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,468.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,289.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 218.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoZone (AZO)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.