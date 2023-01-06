Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells 448 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $70.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,486.64. 150,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,468.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,289.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 218.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

