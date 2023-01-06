Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 4,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $45.23. 72,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $586.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

