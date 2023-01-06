Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Sells 1,442 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 626,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of -0.20.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.