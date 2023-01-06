Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 78,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 65,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

ITRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

