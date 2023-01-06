Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 8.8 %

IPAR opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $105.88.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock worth $3,953,358. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

