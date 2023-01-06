Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,210 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 132,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 235,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $425,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,173. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

