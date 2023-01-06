Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 847.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,045,456. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.08.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

