Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

