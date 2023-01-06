Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 73,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 614,981 shares.The stock last traded at $73.07 and had previously closed at $70.91.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAN. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

