Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 805.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

