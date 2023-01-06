Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
NYSE:VTN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.39.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
