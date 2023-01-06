Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:VTN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth $96,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

