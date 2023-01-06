Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading 16.7% Higher

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 1,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Articles

