Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $291,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 80,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $127.08. 17,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,730. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

