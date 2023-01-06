Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $191.01. 19,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

