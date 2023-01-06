Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys Shares of 350 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $24,651,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

CBRL stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

